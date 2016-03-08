Exclusive: Roma make contact with AC Milan for Suso
13 July at 15:30Serie A giants Roma have now made contact to sign AC Milan winger Suso, Calciomercato understand.
The Spaniard has been one of the most important players for the rossoneri over the last two seasons and while the second half of the previous season was disappointing for him, Suso is likely to change his style to fit into Marco Giampaolo's 4-3-1-2 shape from next season.
We understand that Roma have made initial contact with the rossoneri for Suso and while it is only a one that looks to know about a possible evaluation, it can lead upto something more.
Suso's agent Alessandro Lucci was recently at Casa Milan as the player is keen to extend his contract at the club. While that hasn't quite worked out yet, it has given rise to possibly evaluating offers for the former Liverpool man.
Monchi had tried to sign Suso last summer and he is still in the list of potential targets. But the giallorossi will not offer more than 30 million euros and are only likely to include a player in Gregoire Defrel in a possible deal.
