As learned by calciomercato.com, former AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella is a candidate, even though he got sacked twice last season (Milan and Sevilla). In fact, the salary wouldn't be an issue either, as Montella would be willing to negotiate the €3m he used to earn at Milan, most likely taking a pay cut.

In addition to this, Roma's sporting director Monchi has great respect for Montella. As learned by Calciomercato.com, the Spanish director was the one who advised Sevilla to hire Montella in the first place, joining the side at the beginning of 2018.

However, this all depends on the future of Eusebio Di Francesco. For now, Montella is just an idea for the Giallorossi.

Eusebio Di Francesco has been very questioned lately, as Roma have started their season with only one win in five league games, losing two of these. Therefore, rumours have also emerged regarding possible suitors for the Italian.