Exclusive: Roma negotiating with Fiorentina for Veretout - the details

03 July at 19:30
Roma are the latest team to be chasing Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout; after the suggested interest of AC Milan and Arsenal in the past few weeks. Veretout was a key part of the Viola side last season but the team appear to be interested in cashing in on the Frenchman this summer.

Roma's new sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has met with Fiorentina's representatives today, the Viola demanding a fee of around 25 million euros - with Roma considering including a counterpart in the deal. Milan tried to include Lucas Biglia or Diego Laxalt in the deal but the offer was refused by the Florence-based side.

Roma have raised their offer to 15 million euros, with the inclusion of Dutch right-back Karsdorp.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Milan
Roma

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.