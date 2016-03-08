Exclusive: Roma negotiating with Fiorentina for Veretout - the details
03 July at 19:30Roma are the latest team to be chasing Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout; after the suggested interest of AC Milan and Arsenal in the past few weeks. Veretout was a key part of the Viola side last season but the team appear to be interested in cashing in on the Frenchman this summer.
Roma's new sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has met with Fiorentina's representatives today, the Viola demanding a fee of around 25 million euros - with Roma considering including a counterpart in the deal. Milan tried to include Lucas Biglia or Diego Laxalt in the deal but the offer was refused by the Florence-based side.
Roma have raised their offer to 15 million euros, with the inclusion of Dutch right-back Karsdorp.
