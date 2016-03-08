Exclusive: Roma open door for Sarri's return to Italy
14 March at 14:30Maurizio Sarri's first season at Chelsea has perhaps not gone entirely to plan. Despite replacing Antonio Conte last summer, Sarri has struggled to truly stamp his philosophy on the Chelsea side immediately and some fans are questioning whether or not he has got what it takes to coach the team.
Roma parted ways with Eusebio Di Francesco and, despite having Claudio Ranieri in on a temporary basis until the summer, the Giallorossi are looking at Sarri as a potential manager for next season. Contacts have started between Sarri and Roma already, with it unclear as to exactly what has been discussed so far. Chelsea will likely be reluctant to let Sarri go but if the Blues fail to qualify for the Champions League, then Sarri's spell in England could come to an abrupt end.
Juventus have also had an eye on Sarri, although this feels like a dead track with no substantial evidence or motive behind it. Sarri may return to Italy but, if he does, it will be to lead Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.
