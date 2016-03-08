Exclusive: Roma or Liverpool? Reds given hope in Shaqiri chase
08 June at 16:40Swiss international and Stoke City star Xherdan Shaqiri will have a lot of clubs after his services after Stoke City were relegated from the English Premier League in the 2017-18 season.
Xherdan Shaqiri does not want to play in the lower division of the English football and wants to leave Stoke City in the summer transfer window. Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with AS Roma and Jurgen Klopp managed Liverpool.
As per the information gathered from Calciomercato.com, Xherdan Shaqiri is not needed for AS Roma in the summer transfer window. The attacking player from Switzerland, born in 1991, is not a transfer target for club based in the Italian capital.
The reports in the English press said AS Roma were one of the clubs trying to sign Xherdan Shaqiri. But Calciomercato.com can confirm that AS Roma director of football Monchi has no plans to sign the former Bayern Munich and Inter player.
This will come as a welcome boost for Liverpool, who are now after signing Shaqiri.
