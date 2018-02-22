Exclusive: Roma rival Arsenal in pursuit of Nice midfield star
18 May at 16:05Calciomercato.com sources exclusively understand that Roma remain interested in signing Nice midfielder Jean Michaël Seri during this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, the Giallorossi tried to sign the Ivorian internationalist in the past but were unable to reach an agreement with the Ligue 1 club. However, he is still on their radar and has been specifically requested by coach Eusebio Di Francesco.
However, La Lupa will face competition in their pursuit of the 26-year-old’s signature, especially given the fact that Premier League giants Arsenal were reportedly close to reaching a deal to sign him by sections of the British press earlier this week.
The Gunners’ London rivals Chelsea are also said to be monitoring his situation with a view to making a bid, though much will depend on whether their next manager views Seri as an ideal fit for The Blues’ new technical project. Only time will tell on that score.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
