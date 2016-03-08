Exclusive: Roma's options for new manager, from Fonseca to Gattuso
29 May at 17:45Serie A giants Roma have as many as six options to chose from, as Antonio Conte and Gianpiero Gasperini have agreed to manage elsewhere.
Claudio Ranieri had only joined Roma on an interim basis and nearly took the club to a Champions League spot, but the damage caused by the tenure before him made it impossible in the end.
Our Roma correspondent Francesco Balzani understands that Roma have six options that they can approach to make them their next manager.
At the top is Shakhtar's Paulo Fonseca, who famously dressed up as Zorro in a Champions League game for the club. Sassuolo's Robert de Zerbi is Franco Baldini's favorite and he would want to make him the club's manager.
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is also an option, with rumors about his potential Magpies exit swirling around currently.
Another potential option is Sampdoria's Marco Giampaolo, who is said to be a target for AC Milan too. But the man Milan sacked is also seen as an option by the giallorossi and Francesco Totti would take Rino Gattuso in a heartbeat.
