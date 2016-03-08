Exclusive: Roma skipper set to undergo surgery

02 November at 22:55
Calciomercato understand that Roma midfielder Daniele de Rossi is set to undergo an operation for a cyst on the right meniscus.

We understand that while the situation has not detereorated too much, but the progress of the problem is being tracked every day. De Rossi will not play for the club against Sampdoria and CSKA Moscow, as it could increase the risks.

The cyst on his right leg's meniscus will require operation and the Italian veteran is set to go under the knife soon.

