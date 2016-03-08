Exclusive: Roma to make one last attempt for Alderweireld as hopes fade
24 July at 14:25Serie A giants Roma are now trying one last time to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, who has been linked with the club over the last few weeks.
Roma have signed Gianluca Mancini already and while he could well be a replacement for Kostas Manolas, the giallorossi have been looking to sign another defender this summer.
We understand that Roma's first offer of about 20 million euros was rejected by Spurs, who will only let the Belgian leave if someone triggers his release clause of 28 million euros.
But this clause expires tomorrow and these are crucial hours for Roma, who feel that 28 million euros is a lot for someone of Alderweireld's age profile despite his qualities. They're also considering how much Alderweireld would demand in wages.
But once the Spurs star's release clause expires, Roma will shift to other alternatives. One if Daniele Rugani and while Merih Demiral was one too, but Juventus will demand around 40 million euros for the Turk and Roma can't pay that.
Nikolas Nkoulou of Torino and Kamil Glik are the other alternatives.
