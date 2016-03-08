Exclusive: Romagnoli is untouchable for Milan

AC Milan have been doing well of late as the rossoneri are currently third in the Italian Serie A standings. Rino Gattuso's team have been really solid at the back since the month of December as AC Milan have one of the best back-lines in Europe at the moment statistically speaking. Real Madrid and Chelsea have reportedly been interested in him over the past few weeks but according to Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano, the Milan management view their captain as being untouchable. 

TOGETHER FOR A WHILE:

As Alessio Romagnoli's entourage confirmed, the defender is very happy at Milan as his goal is to stay at the club for numerous more seasons. He received important offers in the past and will receive some in the future but he wants to play UCL football with the rossoneri in years to come. Antonio Conte really tried to acquire him during his Chelsea coaching days but failed to do so. With Milan now playing much better, Alessio wants to keep on leading Milan as he feels important in their project. Rossoneri fans can stay calm, their captain will be staying on for a while...

