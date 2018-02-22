Exclusive: Romagnoli set for Milan contract extension despite Juventus interest

CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that despite Juventus' interest in signing Alessio Romagnoli, the defender is likely to pen a new deal with AC Milan.



The 23-year-old Romagnoli has become an important part of Milan's defensive line since he joined and this season, he formed a good defensive pairing with Leonardo Bonucci. He appeared 28 times this season, scoring twice.



Fabrizio Romano can exclusively report for CalcioMercato that while Allegri wants to sign Romagnoli, the player is close to extending his stay at San Siro by signing a new contract.



An offer for an extension is already on the table for Milan and in recent days, Milan made contact with his agent about the new deal.



The player's current deal runs out in the summer of 2023, but it will be extended till 2023 and he will earn 3.5 million euros a season, while he currently earns 2 million a season.



Hence, despite the Italian being one of the favorite players of all three of Fabio Paratici, Beppe Marotta and Allegri, he is very likely to extend his Milan deal.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)