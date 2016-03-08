Exclusive: Romagnoli transfer situation revealed
03 June at 09:30CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal the transfer situation of Alessio Romagnoli and the price at which Milan could sell him this summer.
Romagnoli joined Milan from Roma in the summer of 2015 for a fee of about 25 million euros and has been one of the club's most important players since then. This season, the Italian formed an impressive pairing with Leonardo Bonucci at the back and helped Milan finish sixth in the Serie A.
CalcioMercato can reveal that Milan will demand a fee of about 60 million euros from Juventus, if they do want to sell their prized Italian defender.
If Milan fail to sell either of Suso and Gianluigi Donnarumma, they will look to sell Romagnoli for that fee to balance their books.
A clause in the player's current contract will allow Roma to pocket about 30 percent of a possible fee and if Milan earn 60 million from the fee, Roma will get about 10 million euros too.
As things stand, Milan are unwilling to sell the defender, but things can change quickly.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
