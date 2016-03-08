Exclusive: Rome derby between Lazio and Roma for Barca midfielder

24 January at 21:30
According to what has been learned exclusively by CalcioMercato.com, Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, currently on loan with Everton from Barca, is a target of both Roma and Lazio. However, the Rome clubs will not be signing him in this window but looking at him for the summer.

Gomes nearly joined Juventus a couple of seasons ago but is now on loan with Merseyside club Everton and has been playing fairly well. Roma and Lazio could have to cough up a big figure of around €20-€30m in the summer but Lazio will be looking at him as a potential replacement for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, if the Serbian leaves the club.

