Jordan Lukaku, the brother of Manchester United striker Romelu is set to join Newcastle on loan from Lazio, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.The Belgium International played 53 games with the Biancocelesti and scored one goal against Crotone in December 2017.The 24-year-old struggled with games time during this season at the Olimpico. Lukaku has only managed eight appearances so far this season and is now set to join Rafa Benitez's side on loan with option to buy.