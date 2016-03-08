The Portuguese striker has already agreed a € 30 million deal with the Old Lady who is ready to offer € 100 million to secure the services of the 33-year-old.According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, however, the bianconeri will only place their opening bid once Florentino Perez will have accepted the conditions of the Old Lady and Jorge Mendes.The Portuguese agent is trying to persuade Florentino to let Cristiano go for € 100 million but the president of the La Liga giants wants Cristiano to admit that his Real Madrid exit does only depend on his will and not on Florentino’s.Ronaldo wants Real Madrid exit and Florentino doesn’t want to be remembered as the president who sold the best player in the world.Mendes has had a new contact with Juventus this morning to confirm Ronaldo’s desire to move to the Allianz Stadium.Juventus’ chiefs are patiently waiting for Florentino and Ronaldo’s decision with the role of Mendes that I crucial for a positive end of negotiations.Ronaldo has already agreed to have a ‘Champions League bonus’ included his contract while Juventus’ chiefs are ready to fly to Madrid to finalize the deal.Fabrizio Romano