Calciomercato can exclusively understand that Cristiano Ronaldo would say 'yes' to a Real Madrid move and he will be interested in moving away from the Los Blancos this summer.Rumors have linked Juventus with a move for Ronaldo, who starred for Portugal in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He scored four times in the tournament, but could not help the side go past the Round of 16 of the competition.CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Ronaldo will say 'yes' to a move to Juventus and he will be more than willing to join the Turin based side this summer.It is said that the idea of Juventus signing Ronaldo was born in a recent meeting that Jorge Mendes was having with Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta.In the meeting, Mendes joked about Juventus signing Ronaldo, but the Old Lady executives told that it would be impossible. Mendes told them that it wasn't as impossible as they think.And Mendes' answer has now opened Juventus' hopes of signing Ronaldo this summer and he has really good relations with Juventus already.The figures of a deal are dizzying and it will be a complicated deal, but it can happen. And Juventus are working on a possible deal.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)