Exclusive: Rossi’s agent refuses to rule out Genoa exit

Andrea Pastorello has talked about the future of his client Giuseppe Rossi with our very own Marco Tripodi: “We are waiting to receive a call from Genoa to know what they want to do. Beppe is in the USA right now and Genoa’s option to extend his contract expires at the end of June. I think we will meet the club before that date because we need to understand what to do in case the player is not confirmed. Rossi only wants to play on a regular basis, he proved he can be a very important player and he wants to play as much as he can.”

