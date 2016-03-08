Exclusive: Rugani to join Juventus squad for US Tour, Chelsea offer being considered
21 July at 14:00Calciomercato exclusively understand that Juventus star and Chelsea target Daniele Rugani will travel to the United States with the rest of the Old Lady squad for the pre-season tour.
Rugani has drawn heavy links with a move to Chelsea and we revealed yesterday that Juventus want a fee of over 50 million to part ways with the player. Rugani's agent held talks with Juventus yesterday to discuss a potential move to Stamford Bridge.
Calciomercato exclusively understand that Rugani is set to travel to the United States with the Juventus squad for their pre-season tour.
It is said that Juventus have received an offer of about 50 million euros for Rugani from Chelsea and they are currently considering the offer, despite not being too keen on the player.
Juventus can still accept the offer because that is the valuation of the player, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea already.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments