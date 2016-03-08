Exclusive: Sanchez-Inter, the reason behind the formula
28 August at 09:30
Alexis Sanchez is a new Inter player, as expected. The go-ahead arrived late last night from Man Utd, thus satisfying the wish of the Chilean to join the San Siro side. Today, he's expected to land in Milan to complete the move.
The operation was concluded, finally, after weeks of negotiations between the two sides. Inter will pay €5m of the player's €12m salary, but the transfer formula is different from the one that was first reported.
In fact, Inter will welcome Sanchez on a dry loan and without any buy-out clause: no €15m or €20m, as had been the figures discussed in recent days. The Nerazzurri opted for this formula to avoid any complications and further slowdowns, as reported by Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato.com.
The San Siro side have never considered the deal at risk as such, but preferred to close with a dry loan as they will pay less than 50% of the salary. Furthermore, there is an understanding with Sanchez to move forward after the season.
Then in June, the clubs will once again sit down to discuss the price tag of the player, as it's in everyone's interest to close a deal though they didn't want to take any risks now.
