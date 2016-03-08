Exclusive: Sanchez to 'return early'; Inter's plan for January

In fact, yesterday, the head of Inter's medical department confirmed that the recovery is going better than expected, speaking to La Quarta ( via Calciomercato.com ): "The return date has always been mid-January, but let's see. Alexis could come back a little earlier if everything goes well. We can say this with more certainty after holidays".

In other words, the Nerazzurri's plan for the attack in January will most likely depend on Sanchez, as his return would significantly improve the department, both in terms of quality and quantity. Then again, they aren't willing to ignore Conte's request, as we have learned

The San Siro side are ready to take advantage of one of the low-cost operations that the market seemingly will present. In particular, they are looking for an alternative to Lukaku and Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is one of the better options, for price and desire to join.

Alexis Sanchez plays a vital role in Inter's strategies for the January transfer window, obviously concerning the attack. The Chilean striker is still struggling with the complicated ankle injury that stopped him a month ago, but his recovery process is proceeding well.​