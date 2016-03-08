Exclusive: Sarri and Juventus reach agreement but final decision depends on Poch's UCL final
26 May at 22:45According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, Juventus and Maurizio Sarri have reached an economic agreement for if the Italian takes over as the new head coach of the Bianconeri.
CalcioMercato can reveal that the deal includes an engagement of over €6m per season plus bonuses but it is not a move set in stone just yet.
This is because Sarri and Chelsea are yet to come to an agreement for his departure and Juventus are still waiting for the European finals to be contested before making a final decision. This may be down to Juventus' interest in both Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp, who will be contesting the Champions League final with Spurs and Liverpool. If Spurs win, Juve may opt to pursue Pochettino first and foremost - and this is why the final decision may take some time.
