Exclusive: Sarri makes his decision about Moise Kean

What happens with Moise Kean? The young attacker, along with his agent, does not want to accept a totally secondary role and asks for space to be able to emerge and the opportunity to play for a place in the Juventus to come. This is also the basis of the renewal that the management has already promised to the player, now set in every detail.



Keeping Kean and renewing his contract is a guideline that Sarri has fully embraced in the first talks with Fabio Paratici. Maurizio believes that Moise is a gold nugget not to be lost and that he can adapt to his football well.



This is why the former Napoli and Chelsea coach has given his ok to keep the player in the squad. Kean is a welcome player for Sarri but above all the management has reiterated to Raiola the will to renew the player's contract until 2024 with an almost tripled salary.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov