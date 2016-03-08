Exclusive: Sarri meets with Ronaldo in the French Riviera, the details

New Juve boss Maurizio Sarri’s today met with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Côte d'Azur Calciomercato.com understands.



The pair had previously been rumoured to have been set to meet in Greece.



The pair met in the French Riviera, on Ronaldo’s yacht to discuss Sarri’s vision of Juve going forward.



Ronaldo will no longer play out wide drifting in but as the central and free striker, for now, in either a 4-3-3 (or 4-3-2-1) or 4-3-1-2 alongside a pure striker or a second striker at Dybala.



It does mean, however, that Sarri's way to get Ronaldo to play centrally could spell the end for with Mario Mandzukic at Juve.



The Tuscan coach said during his unveiling yesterday that he would speak with all of his plays before the preseason starts.



"I want to know what individuals think about themselves as players, starting from those who can have the most impact on performance and results. Whether tomorrow or in four days I can't say," said Sarri.



The two are expected to discuss the upcoming season and the general feeling in the team, going over the objectives set to perform to the best of their abilities.



It is not yet know how Ronaldo will take to being managed by Sarri as he has often clashed with other coaches without an illustrious history playing the game, namely Mourinho and Benitez.













