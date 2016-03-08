​Exclusive: Sarri moves out of London home and waits for green light from Chelsea after reaching Juve agreement

Maurizio’s Sarri’s move to Juventus edges closer. CalcioMercato can confirm that Sarri today cleared the belongings out of his London home as he prepares to move to Turin to sign for the Italian champions.



It is believed Sarri’s move is all but confirmed with Juve only waiting on the green light from Chelsea.



The Europa League winners still need to find a successor to the Italian. Club legend Frank Lampard and former Juve boss Max Allegri are thought to be leading the race for the role.



The news comes after Sarri’s agent Alessandro Pellegrini, Juventus director Paratici and intermediary Fali Ramadani, who has been working to reach an agreement with Chelsea, met in Milan this morning.



It is believed an agreement was found of €7 million per season, now all that needs to be sorted is the compensation with Chelsea.

