Exclusive: Sarri pushes Rugani to Chelsea, Blues’ offer revealed
19 July at 14:30New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is a long time admirer of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani. The Italian centre-back made his Serie A debut with Sarri a few years ago at Empoli and since then Sarri has always been trying to secure the services of the talented defender.
Over the last few years, however, Juventus refused to sell Rugani to Napoli, one of the Old Lady’s most dangerous rivals for the Serie A title.
Things could change this summer as the Blues are already in advanced talks to sign the 23-year-old defender.
According to our Juventus pundit Nicola Balice Chelsea will soon make an offer in the region of € 45 million. Juventus would be open to sell the player for that fee with Chelsea that are also determined to offer Rugani a € 4 million-a-year deal which is three times more than what he gets at Juventus right now.
The player’s agent Davide Torchia met Fabio Paratici yesterday night. Talks between the three parties are ongoing and with Roman Abramovic who has landed in Milan (READ MORE) the deal is expected to be finalized soon.
