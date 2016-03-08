Exclusive: Sarri to Juventus, all the details of the agreement with Chelsea

A matter of time, perhaps money. There was little missing from Maurizio Sarri to complete a move to Juventus. The official announcement is close but the Bianconeri had to accept to spend about half of Chelsea's demand (6 million euros).



The agreement between the coach himself and Juve was quick and satisfactory, with the former Napoli man signing a 3-year contract worth 6 million euros net per season. However, the agreement with the Blues took more time and money than expected as well as a double blitz by Fabio Paratici to London in the last 48 hours to unlock the situation once and for all.



Juve were certain to reach a positive conclusion of this story but the waiting game was of little use, despite the excellent relations with Chelsea and the possibility of Sarri leaving for free never materialized.



Marina Granovaskai's initial request was 6 million euros. It eventually fell to 5 and then dropped again but not by too much. Juve first tried to negotiate a deal including some players (Higuain), a hypothesis that may be parallel and not tied to Sarri.



Eventually, the parties reached a middle ground on the basis of around 3 million euros plus bonuses. Frank Lampard will likely replace Sarri at the Stamford Bridge and for Sarri to Juve it is now only a matter of technical and bureaucratic issues.



In the next few hours, it will be time for the announcement of the English club, followed by signatures and announcements with the Bianconeri. Sarri will be the heir of Massimiliano Allegri, no longer a question of time and money, but a question of when the announcement arrives.

Nicola Balice. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov