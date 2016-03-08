Exclusive: Sarri to meet Cristiano Ronaldo tomorrow, the details

Following the official presentation at Allianz Stadium earlier today, Maurizio Sarri is ready to start his adventure at the club. Tomorrow, he will meet Cristiano Ronaldo in Greece, as learned by Calciomercato.com.



In fact, during today's presentation, Sarri revealed that he will start talking to the players of the squad ahead.



"Now I'll speak to Paratici and we'll try to organize ourselves. I asked to talk with two or three players to understand the situation.



"I want to know what individuals think about themselves as players, starting from those who can have the most impact on performance and results. Whether tomorrow or in four days I can't say," he concluded.



In reality, however, he will only meet Ronaldo tomorrow. He will fly to Costa Navarino in Greece, the same place where Juve president Agnelli signed the contract with CR7 last year.



The two will speak about the upcoming season and the general feeling in the team, going over the objectives set to perform to the best of their abilities.