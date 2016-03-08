Exclusive: Sassuolo star's agent arrives at AC Milan headquarters for talks
11 June at 16:15The agent of Sassuolo star Stefano Sensi has been pictured arriving at the headquarters of AC Milan to hold talks with the rossoneri for his client.
Sensi was Sassuolo's most impressive player this season and his performances helped him attract the attention of multiple top clubs across Italy. AC Milan have been very interested as Leonardo did hold talks for the player, but Roma are also interested.
Exclusive photos revealed by Calciomercato show Sensi's agent Giuseppe Riso arrive at Milan's headquarters earlier today to meet Paolo Maldini at the club.
Riso also represents Milan defender Mattia Caldara and Gianluca Mancini from Atalanta- a Roma and Inter target.
Milan have excellent relations with Riso and could use that as leverage to sign Sensi this summer, with Sassuolo already asking a fee of around 25 million euros to let the Italian leave.
Maldini wants Milan to keep the lead in the race for the player, as Juventus are also keeping their eyes on the player and can make an attempt when they see an opening.
