Calciomercato exclusively understand that Schalke are trying to resign Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler this summer.Draxler left Schalke in the summer of 2015 to join fellow Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, but after troubles with the club in around 2016, Draxler was sold to French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of 40 million euros.Calciomercato exclusively understand that Schalke are trying to bring Draxler back to the club this summer from the French side and they have already made contact in an attempt to resign him in this summer window.Draxler's agents and entourage have already been contact to know about whether a move back to the Ruhr Valley based side will be possible or not, but it is currently unknown as to what the reply of the entourage was.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)