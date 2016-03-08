Exclusive: Schalke renew interest in AC Milan's Rodriguez, the details

Once again in pre-season, thanks to the injury of Theo Hernandez, Ricardo Rodriguez is the AC Milan defender with the greatest playing time (334 minutes). Experience, professionalism and tactical knowledge are the elements that have allowed the Swiss defender to earn the esteem of Marco Giampaolo.



Nevertheless, the future of the player at the club is uncertain with various clubs interested in the left-back, especially in the Bundesliga.



As learned exclusively by Calciomercato.com, Schalke have renewed their interest in the player as the Gelsenkirchen-based club is looking for a left-back, with the Milan defender being the prefered name, while Atalanta's Gosens is another welcome profile.



At present, the German club has not submitted any written offers to the Rossoneri for Rodriguez but there are contacts and an assault cannot be ruled in the coming days. Linked to the Rossoneri with a contract until 2021, an offer of more than 15 million euros will be necessary for Milan to let the player go.

Daniele Longo