Exclusive: Sevilla ready to complete permanent signing of AC Milan star on one condition

Sevilla are eager to sign AC Milan striker Andre Silva on a permanent deal and the La Liga giants have already informed the Rossoneri about their transfer plans.



According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla are open to activate their € 35 million option to buy only if AC Milan accept the payment to be done in four installments worth € 8.750.000-a-year until 2023.



Andre Silva has joined Sevilla on a € 3 million loan deal last summer and the Portugal striker has been in fine form since the beginning of the campaign having scored seven goals in 11 appearances.



Sevilla already want to sign the former Porto man activating their € 35 million option to buy although the Spaniards can’t afford to pay the entire fee in one single installment.

AC Milan have been warned, Sevilla can only complete the signing of Andre Silva on one condition.



