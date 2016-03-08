Exclusive: Sevilla show serious interest in signing Milan defender

Davide Calabria looked to have taken the next step in his career last season under Gennaro Gattuso's leadership in Milan. He became a reliable full-back both defensively and offensively. But this season, however, he has surprisingly regressed. Two steps forward and one step backward, which has led to Milan fans to disappointment.



Those who know Calabria say he is very disappointed with the situation he's currently experiencing. From over ten years of service for Milan, he thought that he deserved the trust of everyone around him. There is no question about his love and affection for the club and its' colors, though.



But the feeling is that something has gone broken within Calabria and he's reflecting a lot about his future without excluding anything. Not even saying farewell to the club that saw him grow and made him a professional.



The stallment on the 22-year-old's contract is proof that Boban and Maldini want to take some time to evaluate the situation; even possible offers.



Spanish giants Sevilla are serious about Calabria and the player's agent, Alessandro Lucci, have discussed it with the Andalusian's sporting director, and ex-Roma sporting director, Monchi. So much so that Monchi had men observing Calabria in Milan's last game at home to Lazio. A sign of intent. It remains to be seen whether the interest turns into concrete negotiations, and at the moment, Milan are valuing Calabria at around €18million.

@MaaxiAngelo