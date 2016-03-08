Exclusive: SMS considered transferable by Lazio amid Man Utd and PSG interest, while Inter...

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was regularly called up for Lazio's pre-season preparations but his future may be away from the Italian capital. The player's agent arrived in Rome yesterday and he will meet Lotito and Tare to discuss the future of his client.



The Serbian's contract at the Stadio Olimpico expires in 2023 and, as learned by Calciomercato.com, he is considered transferable by Lazio, which asks for 100 million euros. Less than what was asked last summer, when AC Milan made a serious attempt for the midfielder, but still an important figure. An investment that few clubs can afford at the moment.



Among these, there is Paris Saint-Germain, with Leonardo expressing his interest in the player in recent weeks in talks with Tare. An official offer has not yet arrived but it is only a matter of time.



Attention should also be paid to Manchester United, who are likely to lose Paul Pogba and are looking for reinforcements for the midfield department. And also Inter.



Milinkovic-Savic is appreciated greatly by Conte, who is ready to sacrifice Gagliardini, who is, on the other hand, appreciated by Inzaghi. At the moment, however, there are no negotiations and the Nerazzurri have to sell before thinking about new arrivals.