Lampros Choutos, born on the 7th December 1979, was a Greek striker. His career started very young at Panathinaikos, before joining AS Roma: he made his debut in 1996 at the age of 16 when Carlo Mazzone decided to put him into the pitch replacing Francesco Totti in the last minutes of the clash against Napoli. After having played 4 matches in 4 season and a half he was sold to Olympiakos.



He won 4 Greek top league championships in a row and then went back to Italy, bought by Inter. Between 2004 and 2007 he played just one match with the Nerazzurri side and was loaned to Atalanta, Reggina and Mallorca, in Spanish La Liga.



He played with Santiago Solari, that has recently been appointed as the new Real Madrid manager after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, in the season 2006-07 when they won together the Scudetto. We have spoken in exclusive with him about his former teammate.



What do you remember about Solari as a football player?

“I can say only good things about Santiago. He was a player who could make the difference in every minute of a match. He was a serious professional and a very positive person in everything he did”.



What do you think about Real Madrid choice of appointing him as their new manager?

“If they have chosen him, it means that he has all the skills and the assumptions to do well. I can only I wish him the best and I hope he get important results”.



Do you have any episode or anecdote about him?

“Yes, I remember that we often used to play foot tennis together and we had great fun”.

Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli