Exclusive: Spurs on alert as Inter scout Porto midfield star
09 October at 13:00Inter sent a scout to watch Benfica-Porto on Sunday night, Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal.
The Nerazzurri are keeping a close eye on two footballers that played at the Da Luz last weekend: Eder Militao for the defense and Hector Herrera for the midfield.
The 20-year-old defender arrived at Porto last summer for € 4 million. Inter came close to signing him from Sao Paulo but the player’s non-EU status blocked the negotiations with Porto that managed to wrap up a deal with the Brazilian club to sign the talented centre-back.
As per Herrera, the Mexico star, 28, is also wanted by the best European clubs and according to several reports Spurs are on top of the queue to welcome his services. Inter are long-time admirers of the experienced center midfielder but the interest of other clubs and the commissions requested by the player’s agent make this deal slightly complicated for the Serie A giants. Herrera’s Porto contract expires at the end of the season.
