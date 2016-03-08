Exclusive: Suso no longer untouchable for AC Milan

"Two months in football is an eternity, I don't know what will happen with everyone". Leonardo's message to Milan is clear. The season finale will be decisive for writing the future of the Rossoneri staff, from Gattuso to the players. Especially the players. All under observation, including Suso, now no longer untouchable for the club.



The Spaniard is one of AC Milan's great questions of the last few months: a goal and an assist from November until today, confirming the negative trend in the second half of the season seen in the previous seasons. Too little for who is still considered the technical leader of the team.



Suso has become one of the targets of critics and some fans are calling for a tactical revolution to play without him. A scenario not excessively remote, as Gattuso confirmed in the pre-Udinese conference to be working on other tactical solutions that foresee Paqueta closer to the striker or with two strikers, with the possibility of seeing Piatek and Cutrone together.



The message to the former Liverpool man is clear: a turnaround is necessary, a relaunch to guarantee permanence from here until the end of the season. But not only on the field, but even the future of the Spaniard is also a puzzle to solve. The negotiation for a renewal for the attacker is stalled, between a 5 million salary request and the club's willingness to eliminate the 40 million euro release clause valid for foreign clubs.



Everything is still, everything is in the balance because if it is true that considerable offers have not arrived, the management does not completely close the door to a farewell in the summer if proposals that exceed the release clause figure arrive. It is not a current topic and was not discussed between Gattuso, Maldini and Leonardo but like everything concerning the market, it has been postponed to the end of the season. The field will decide everything, even the future of Suso.

Federico Albrizio. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov