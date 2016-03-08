Exclusive: Suso's starting spot at risk; AC Milan renewal far away

The winger will be looking to increase his salary, but given his current form, it's completely unreasonable. As we have learned, the feeling is that we are heading towards a separation in the summer rather than continue together. Of course, talks with Mino Raiola (his agent) won't stop.

In order to get that renewal, though, he will need to show a vast improvement in the second half of the season.

The arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic risks distorting the current tactical set-up of Stefano Pioli at AC Milan. To play alongside the Swedish champion, you need very specific characteristics: running and stamina. Not exactly the strengths of the Spaniard Suso, who now seriously risks losing his role in the Rossoneri's eleven.Suso certainly didn't perform well during the first half of the season, registering embarrassing numbers for his side. One goal against SPAL and just two assists in his 15 appearances. Certainly, it's a trend that doesn't help the management to extend his contract.