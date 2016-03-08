Exclusive: Suso to join Romagnoli as new client of Raiola; the details
13 November at 21:00
Intense and decisive days for the future of Suso. Just a few days ago, the Spanish winger ended his professional relationship with the agent Alessandro Lucci, currently looking for a new agent to take care of the business off the pitch.
According to Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo, Mino Raiola is in pole position for the job. After speaking with Manuel Garcia Quilon, the highly respected Spanish agent of Castillejo, Hernandez and Reina, Suso is finalizing the deal that will see him join Mina Raiola's squad.
Just like his teammate Alessio Romagnoli, who left his agent Sergio Berti a few weeks ago, the Spaniard has opted to go with the well-known agent to take care of his interests. Only the details need to be solved between Suso and Raiola, and this could result in a departure next summer.
However, it could also help him get the renewal he's asked for at AC Milan, so it remains to be seen what the situation will be like after the season.
