Exclusive: Szczesny signs contract renewal with Juventus - all the details
05 January at 20:50Only the signature was missing. Now only the announcement could really be missing.
According to what has been collected by Calciomercato.com, the Polish goalkeeper will re-sign for the Juventus club until 30 June 2024 in exchange for an engagement as an absolute top player: 7 million net plus bonuses.
Just enough to reiterate the centrality of Szczensy in today's Juve project, perhaps also in tomorrow's Juve project. Because it is with this signature that only a truly indispensable offer could convince the Juventus club to open the sale of the heir of Gigi Buffon.
Gigio Donnarumma is the only respectable candidate to replace the Polish shot stopper, but for some time has not been in the mix for Juventus after countless conversations with agent Raiola. Another name would be Andre ter Stegen, who in recent weeks in Spain also has been linked to join Juve.
These names are simply hypotheses, suggestions, at most surveys. Meanwhile Szczesny signs the renewal, Juve's door remains armoured for now.
Anthony Privetera
