Exclusive: Szczesny to renew as Juventus turn down chance to move for De Gea
12 October at 11:15Wojciech Szczesny is soon to be handed a new deal with Juventus. The Polish goalkeeper signed from Arsenal to become Gianluigi Buffon's back-up and has come up through the ranks to become the club's first choice goalkeeper. Dialogues are in progress regarding a new deal and it currently looks likely that the Polish shot stopper will sign a contract extension up to June 2024, with a slight increase on his wage.
This comes after CalcioMercato can reveal that Juventus had been offered the chance to move for Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea. De Gea's future with Manchester United was in doubt before he signed a new deal, with super agent Jorge Mendes proposing the idea of a big move for the Spaniard in the summer of 2020. However, Juventus opted to decline the possibility and instead focused on working with Szczesny.
Now, De Gea has signed a new deal with the Red Devils and Szczesny looks certain to sign on with Juventus; leaving all parties happy and working towards the future.
