Exclusive: The agent of Suso and Calabria meets Maldini, the latest

It is another day of meetings at Casa Milan after the Rossoneri concluded their first deal of the summer in Rade Krunic. As learned exclusively by our staff, agent Alessandro Lucci, who represents, among other,s Suso and Davide Calabria, arrived at AC Milan's headquarters a few minutes ago to meet Paolo Maldini.



The future of the Spaniard will be one of the points of the discussion and the player's future could take another direction with the change in formation planned by Marco Giampaolo. The player has a release clause of 40 million euros set in his contract with Milan.



Regarding Calabria, in recent weeks, the footballer and his entourage made a request for a contract renewal and salary increase. The hypothesis was put on standby by the then manager of the technical area Leonardo, a subject that can become topical with Maldini, who appreciates the player's qualities.



The right-back could extend his current agreement which expires in June 2022. A possible salary increase, as mentioned, will also be discussed, as Lucci would like to guarantee the player a salary of 2 million euros net per season (currently 1.1 million).