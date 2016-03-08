Exclusive: The Allan case has 'exploded' at Napoli; the truth about the Inter swap deal
16 February at 12:00"He doesn't train as I say and so he will stay home," Gennaro Gattuso said at yesterday's press conference ahead of Napoli's match against Cagliari. The Brazilian's situation has become incredibly chaotic, as he has transformed from a man of dedication, effort and sacrifice to a disappointment int training and on the field for the new coach.
Allan hoped to leave the Partenopei in January and tried to force a move away from the club, like with PSG a year ago. This year, the most concrete interest was from Everton and, surprisingly, Inter Milan.
The Nerazzurri management had sniffed the opportunity in the last days of the winter market and there were talks over a possible swap deal involving Allan and Matias Vecino, two outgoing players respected by their respective clubs and usable almost in the same role, despite having different characteristics.
Two reasons made the operation impossible within 24 hours: Vecino would only move abroad and chose to stay at Inter over other Italian offers but above all the evaluation of the players was very different, as Napoli want at least 35/40 million for their midfielder and Inter said no to these conditions.
But should Allan's price drop from here to June, then the possibility of a swap deal could reopen as the player is still a welcome name for Conte, who wanted him already in January. And the current situation of the player at Napoli definitely keeps the situation open towards the future.
