Exclusive: The background of El Clasico hero Mariano's AC Milan talks last summer

He entered and scored. In the El Clasico, at the Santiago Bernabeu and with his first touch against Messi and co. Mariano Diaz has become one of the heroes of Real Madrid who defeated the Blaugrana yesterday in the historic showdown, with the win guaranteeing Zinedine Zidane's team a place back on top of the La Liga table.



It is a paradox. The attacker was free to leave in the summer but he wanted to stay in Madrid, despite being requested by many clubs during the summer. Monaco was very interested and Roma tried as well when Dzeko seemed to be leaving. But the attacker pushed to stay and wants to show more to warrant a place in the Real Madrid squad.



But perhaps the most interested team in Mariano's services was AC Milan, who made a serious attempt last June. During negotiations with Madrid for the purchase of Theo Hernandez, the Rossoneri proposed a loan with an option to buy for the Dominican attacker but the Los Blancos refused.



They only wanted to sell the player outright, like Theo, while Mariano himself preferred to stay. In addition, Andre Silva's failed move to Monaco blocked everything. The signals of Mariano are clear and he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and fight for his place but if Milan were looking for a vice-Ibrahimovic, certainly Mariano Diaz would have an important appreciation on the list of ideas.

Fabrizio Romano