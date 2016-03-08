Exclusive: The background of Gotze-AC Milan talks in January

Mario Gotze's contract with Borussia Dortmund is set to expire at the end of the season and the German versatile midfielder can represent an opportunity for many clubs on the market of free agents during the summer.



And it is no coincidence that the world cup winner has already had several contacts with other clubs, including Italian ones. Gotze is likely to say goodbye to BVB at the end of the season and he has been looking around for months, so much that last January he was also offered to AC Milan on a free transfer. It must be said, however, that it was a different Milan, with Zvonimir Boban still in the Rossoneri management.



But three months ago, Milan's response was clear: refusal due to the high salary earned by the player. The German earns between 7.5 and 8 million euros per year with Dortmund and he would like to keep at least the same figure at his new club.



However, the Elliott group does not intend to spend similar figures for the salary of a player who will soon turn 28 years old. This was the first response to arrive in January, today it is another Milan with another managerial and technical soul. Gotze, in the meantime, is looking around, with Milan not too likely to relaunch with an attempt to secure his services.

Fabrizio Romano