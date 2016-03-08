Exclusive: The background of Juve-Eriksen talks and Kulusevski's role in Inter move

Christian Eriksen to Inter was a big move but far from easy to achieve. As we informed you about every stage, every step of an operation that took off in late January. However, all could have been different. According to our information, Juventus started to seriously think about the Danish international in December.



Eriksen has always been appreciated by sporting director Fabio Paratici and represents the ideal player for Maurizio Sarri. But the Bianconeri only took their steps in view of June, seeing as the midfielder's contract was due to expire in the summer.



But the turning point was Juventus' purchase of Dejan Kulusevski. The Nerazzurri management were convinced that they have the Swedish starlet in hand for June and Juventus' surprise move was difficult to digest, which is why Inter wanted to respond in a strong and decisive way.



For this reason, the Nerazzurri decided to fight back and make an effort to sign Eriksen immediately, going to negotiate with Tottenham who turned out to be a very tough nut: a high-level response to the Kulusevski operation on which Inter had been working for some time.



Moreover, Inter avoided that Juve could close the deal with Eriksen on a free transfer for the summer. Paratici's proposal for Christian was ready but Inter chose to close the deal immediately to gift Conte a great player. The first round is over, each team made one move and in the summer, the duel on the transfer market will continue...

Fabrizio Romano