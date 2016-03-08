Exclusive: The background of the AC Milan-Krunic deal as Boban approves first deal

Rade Krunic to AC Milan is a done deal. The Bosnian midfielder is going to sign a 4-year contract with the Rossoneri and will undergo medical checkups next week. An unexpected operation which, however, was far from random.



Krunic has been blocked in early May when Leonardo was still the club's sporting director, with Paolo Maldini also being an admirer of the low-cost midfielder. Everything would have been blocked only in case of rejection from the new coach.



Marco Giampaolo did not explicitly request Krunic but when he was given the name, he willingly accepted the operation. There is also more: Krunic can be considered the first purchase of Zvonimir Boban, who also approved the new arrival, asking for opinions from his closest men about the player on and off the pitch.



Boban will return to Milan very soon and this purchase confirms it. The official announcement of his departure from FIFA is expected to be official next week.



Other than that, the Rossoneri had observed Krunic in the last 6 months in every game but even during Empoli's training, with the authorization of the club. Grit, hunger, technique, tenacity: Milan are convinced and Giampaolo with Boban have approved the deal.



Krunic will be a Milan player and yesterday he called his family in tears from his holidays: "I realized my dream, I don't believe it yet," he told them.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov