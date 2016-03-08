Exclusive: The background of the Allan-Vecino swap and what can happen this summer

The relations between Inter Milan and Napoli can be described as positive based on the last couple of months, especially given the activity of both clubs in the January transfer market.



The sale of Politano, as well as the Nerazzurri's respect to the Mertens situation, reinforced the rapport between the two clubs and the summer could bring some opportunities and potential swap deals on this axis, like the negotiations about a potential exchange deal involving Allan and Vecino which emerged in the last days of the winter market.



Vecino enjoys the appreciation of both Gattuso and Giuntoli and he is an idea that remains valid, as the club wants to continue reinforcing their midfield, even if the Uruguayan has always given priority to the idea of an experience abroad after many years in Italy.



Allan is also highly appreciated by the Nerazzurri, which is why the idea of a potential swap deal came up in January but the situation did not unlock for a simple reason: De Laurentiis evaluates Allan at a much higher price than Vecino (he rejected 80 million euros from PSG a year and a half ago).



Clearly the price is much lower today but the president of the Partenopei will still not consider the Brazilian transferable for a figure of 25 million euros, which is why the operation stopped quickly.



Whoever wants Allan will have to offer more than 40 million. De Laurentiis' position is clear and Inter has been warned on the matter, but at the moment the Nerazzurri have other goals in mind for the midfield, from Tonali to Tolisso, but in a summer of swap deals, never say never.

Fabrizio Romano