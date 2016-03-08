Exclusive: The background on Eriksen's move to Inter - why they didn't wait

As our reporter Fabrizio Romano highlights , Marotta and Ausilio don't hide from that decision. If they had the chance, they would do the same operation again, as bringing the midfielder immediately to Italy was crucial in their eyes. Considering the competition, they might be right.

In fact, Eriksen attracted the interest of several big clubs and in the summer, they would have been able to make lucrative offers. Inter, therefore, would have risked losing him and didn't want to miss out on the opportunity, thus deciding to pay the money.



Inter have total faith in the player, although it's hard to throw him straight into a season, especially since it's a new league for the player. Therefore, the 2020/21 season could be his.

The negotiations that brought Christian Eriksen to Inter were delicate and complex, but the Dane eventually flew to Italy and completed the move in the middle of the season. Although his contract was set to expire in the summer, the Nerazzurri paid Tottenham €20m for the player.