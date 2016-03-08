Exclusive: The conditions that would lead to Ibrahimovic's Inter move
20 October at 10:45In recent days, veteran Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been linked heavily with a potential return to one of his former clubs, Inter Milan. Ibrahimovic currently plays for LA Galaxy in the MLS but has been exceeding what has been expected of him as he continues to defy the years.
Ibrahimovic has been linked with Inter whilst Nerazzurri head coach Antonio Conte gave a rather cagey response when asked about the topic yesterday in his press conference. Conte gave no definitive answer other than that it was disrespectful towards his current squad to discuss other players.
CalcioMercato understand that any deal for Inter to sign Ibrahimovic would only go through if it were on a short term basis. Therefore, the chance of any deal being signed on any longer than a six-month basis is slim but that does not rule out a temporary deal being signed with the Swede.
