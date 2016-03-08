Exclusive: The figures of Salcedo's move to Inter
05 November at 10:30The golden boy has grown up. Eddie Salcedo has impressed many at Hellas Verona, scoring his first goal in Serie A in the important clash against Brescia. Above all, though, he's a regular starter for the team, showcasing his qualities week after week.
Inter own the player after an investment of €8m last summer to sign him from Genoa. In reality, it was a buy-out, as the player was brought to the Nerazzurri on loan in 2018, though the clause was activated in the summer.
As a result of the redemption, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano writes, the youngster was sent back to Genoa on a two-year loan until June 2021, as agreed in the contract.
However, Salcedo ended up at Hellas Verona this season instead, as former Genoa manager Ivan Juric wanted the youngster. In other words, it was an operation that suited all parties.
Fabrizio Romano
